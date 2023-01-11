Plan Tucson Open House Thursday, Jan. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is beginning the process of updating its voter-approved 2013 General and Sustainability Plan, starting with an outreach effort to collect community input.

The first Plan Tucson Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. The open house is drop-in, so those interested can attend on their on schedule within that three hour window.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with city staff at the event:



Sign up for the email list to receive Plan Tucson updates and info on future events

What is Plan Tucson?

Plan Tucson is the city's current general plan. The document guides city officials as they make policy, budgetary and other decisions, in order to keep actions aligned with an overall vision for the direction of the city.

The plan is currently divided into four areas of focus:



Social

Economic

Natural environments

Built environments

Twenty-five 'community goals' and 187 policies are outlined in Plan Tucson, intended to guide the city toward growth as outlined in the document.

The plan also contains a Future Growth Scenario Map, "which identifies where and how the city intends to grow," according to the document.

Why update Plan Tucson?

An update gives the city an opportunity to re-visit its general plan, and address new issues and priorities that may not have been relevant at the time it was originally passed. According to the city, this could include:



Assessing current conditions and needs

Examining new goals set forth by the community

Adding new policies

Incorporating recent and ongoing planning initiatives

Arizona law requires updates to cities' general plans go back to voters. The updates incorporated into Plan Tucson during this phase will appear on the November 2025 ballot for voters to ratify.

Additional information is available in both English and Spanish at the bilingual Plan Tucson website.