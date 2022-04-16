Places to celebrate Easter weekend in Tucson 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are looking for ways to celebrate Easter weekend, there are a few options in Tucson that you can take part in.
Saturday, April 16:
- Easter ExtravaganZOO at Reid Park Zoo, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Eastside Easter Egg Hunt at Bookmans East, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Easter Eggstravaganza at James D. Kriegh Park, 9:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Easter Egg Hunt at La Encantada, 12 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 3-Course Easter Weekend at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 2:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 14:
- Sunrise Service at Rincon Mountain Presbyterian Church, 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
- Easter at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
For more events happening in town, you can visit Tucsontopia.
