Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Places to celebrate Easter weekend in Tucson 2022

After-Easter purchases that will save you later
Thinkstockphoto
After-Easter purchases that will save you later
Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 21:22:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are looking for ways to celebrate Easter weekend, there are a few options in Tucson that you can take part in.

Saturday, April 16:

Sunday, April 14:

For more events happening in town, you can visit Tucsontopia.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!