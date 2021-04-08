Pinal County residents asked to evacuate due to wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pinal County community has been asked to evacuate due to a wildfire.

#AZForestry working #MargoFire in #Dudleyville. Fire burning through thick tamarisk w/n river bottom. Aircraft, incl. VLAT & LAT en route along w/ add’l ground resources. Multiple structures threatened. Per @PinalCSO residents in SET with some in GO mode. #AZFire @PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/ppJqXDc3bE — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Margo Fire is threatening multiple structures near Dudleyville.

Some residents have been put into pre-evacuation "SET" protocol," while others have been asked to evacuate under the "GO" protocol.

Air and ground units are battling the blaze.