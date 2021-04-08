Watch
Pinal County residents asked to evacuate due to wildfire

A Pinal County community has been asked to evacuate due to a wildfire. Photo via Arizona State Forestry.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 15:58:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pinal County community has been asked to evacuate due to a wildfire.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the Margo Fire is threatening multiple structures near Dudleyville.

Some residents have been put into pre-evacuation "SET" protocol," while others have been asked to evacuate under the "GO" protocol.

Air and ground units are battling the blaze.

