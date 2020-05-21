Pima County's Board of Supervisors amends temporary restaurant measures

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 at its Thursday meeting to revise its temporary regulations for businesses reopening to the public.

The measures were adopted on May 13 to help guide the gradual reopening of the county's restaurants, pools, and other public attractions. Upon release, the measures were met with criticism by many restaurant owners, while others thought the measures didn't go far enough.

Since then Board member Chuck Huckelberry offered amendments to try and strike a balance "of protecting public health and getting people back to work in a safe manner during a pandemic."

The amendments approved by the board Thursday include:



Posting the Pima County Health notice stating "STOP Please do not enter if you have COVID-19 symptoms" at the entrance to the facility.

Indoor occupancy will remain limited to 50 percent unless that facility's size allows for physical distancing standards and allows higher occupancy.

Restaurants will offer take out, reservation, or call-ahead seating only -- allowing restaurants to maintain physical distancing by calling or texting patrons that service is ready. Restaurants with drive-thru or pick-up services are not required to follow this -- so long as indoor service maintains physical distancing.

Bar top seating is allowed as long as each seat is spaced 6 feet apart.

Self-service stations like salad bars and buffets are still not allowed -- but soda refill stations are now allowed again.

Hand sanitizer stations must be available at or adjacent to entrances to the facility, restrooms, and in employee work areas.

Posting cleaning log documentation online and at the entrance upon request. These will document how often public areas are cleaned.

Touchless payment methods are now not required -- but heavily advised.

Similar changes have been made to rules regarding pools and public attractions.

The Board is also relaxing punishments for those facilities that do not comply with the orders.



1st Violation -- A written warning educating the establishment on compliance.

2nd Violation -- A similar written warning that will notify the establishment a third violation will result in a posting on the county's COVID-19 website.

3rd Violation -- The establishment will be posted on the county's COVID-19 website. This will tell the public the location is not in compliance with county standards designed to minimize COVID-19's spread.

The county will no longer issue civil penalties for non-compliance.