Pima County administrator suggests changes to public health regulations

TUCSON, Ariz — Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry addressed safety concerns about reopening the county in a statement Friday afternoon.

Huckelberry said that Pima County's Back to Business campaign has brought together business and faith leaders with health experts to create a plan to "assure the public that it is safe to resume dining, recreating, exercising and lodging in Pima County..." because the county has "a set of minimum standards that will help protect workers and the public from the transmission of COVID-19."

Huckelberry said the standards adopted during the May 13th meeting of the Board of Supervisors have received a lot of community feedback, with some saying the measures go too far while others say the measures aren't going far enough. Huckelberry said the Board will continue to try and strike a balance "of protecting public health and getting people back to work in a safe manner during a pandemic."

He also laid out three clarifying amendments he will ask the Board of Supervisors to consider when they meet on May 19:

