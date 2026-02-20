Pima County voters to decide on RTA sales tax renewal next month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County residents will vote next month on whether to renew a half-cent sales tax that funds the Regional Transportation Authority's road and transit projects through 2046.

The special election features two propositions: Prop 418, which outlines the RTA's 20-year plan including 31 new road projects, and Prop 419, which proposes renewing the half-cent sales tax to pay for them.

“It’s all inclusive in terms of transit, road construction, safety with the emphasis on safety of the entire transportation system,” said Michael Ortega, RTA executive director.

Over the past 20 years, the Regional Transportation Authority has used the half-cent sales tax to fund street projects throughout the area. Voters originally passed the tax in 2006, and since it expires after 20 years, the RTA is asking voters to decide on renewal.

The half-cent sales tax would generate over $2 billion over 20 years. More than $1 billion would go toward roadway corridors, with additional funding allocated for 31 corridor improvement projects, roadway lane enhancements, bus pullouts, bike lanes and pedestrian facilities. The plan designates $257 million for roadway project modifications and completions, and over $254 million for safety, ADA and active transportation improvements.

A key element of the plan focuses on pavement improvements, which Ortega said resulted from the board listening to public feedback.

"All the roadway projects and the safety components are focused on specifically alternative modes as well," Ortega said.

Over $30 million dollars every year from the RTA, Suntran said, would go to them for their transportation services that have been expanded on nights and weekends.

“Funding those paratransit and dial a ride services, extremely important to those that rely upon that. We’ve actually looked at that across the entirety of the region and it’s a very popular service,” Ortega said.

The RTA Next plan would also cover seven projects from the original 2006 plan, including work on First Avenue from Grant to River. That project would reconstruct the road to a four lane divided roadway with intersection, bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Ruth Reiman, treasurer of Tucson Deserves Better, opposes the plan despite not being against the sales tax itself.

“The costs increased faster than the revenues. In my opinion, they over projected revenue and underestimated costs, so ultimately they came up short,” Reiman said.

Because the RTA did not finish all the projects they outlined in 2006, she said she does not trust them. She said she also doesn’t trust them because she’s a part of a citizens oversight committee that was supposed to meet with the RTA, but she said they did not.

"We will be locked into a plan for another 20 years which is probably doomed to have the same results," Reiman said.

Ortega said the citizens advisory committee will be meeting with the RTA to discuss the RTA Next plan should it move forward. It would be codified into the plan, Ortega said, and they would report to the RTA board on a quarterly basis, making recommendations about their finances and schedules.

Instead, she advocates for a City of Tucson transportation plan called Move Tucson.

"It designs roads in a complete streets design, so it focuses on safety, on preservation, and transit," Reiman said.

The election is conducted by mail, and registered voters should have already received their ballots. The RTA recommends mailing ballots back by Tuesday, March 3, though Election Day is Tuesday, March 10. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If Prop 418 and Prop 419 do not pass, the RTA said they have not found a funding source yet. Ortega said both have to pass in order to move forward with the plan.

