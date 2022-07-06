Pima County Transportation budget sets aside $66.8 million for road repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roadway improvement projects are one area of focus in the 2023 Pima County budget, approved on Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors and Transportation Department has allocated $66.8 million toward its Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program with the intention of servicing more than 272 miles of roadway.

"We are excited to begin our fourth year of the Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program," said Department of Transportation Interim Director Kathryn Skinner. "The funding support from the Board of Supervisors has allowed us to develop a program to systematically improve roadway conditions throughout unincorporated Pima County."

Based on results of a public survey conduced in 2019, the county adopted a process for road repair selection that includes ranking roads from worst to best pavement condition using a Pavement Condition Index (PCI), and focusing first on roads ranking the lowest.

A full list of Pima County's 2023 Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program are available on the county website:

The county's plan is to repair all unincorporated county roads to good condition, with a PCI rating of 80/100, by 2030.

