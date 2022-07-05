Pima County supes approves FY 2023 budget, focuses on roads, new ME building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a Tuesday meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The $1.93 billion budget includes $67 million for road repairs and $24 million to build a new Pima County Medical Examiner building.

The combined property tax rate will be 13 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rate has declined from that of Fiscal Year 2018.

The road repair spending includes a plan to repair all unincorporated county roads to good condition by 2030.

The Medical Examiner's Building will provide more space and modernized facilities.

