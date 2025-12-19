Pima County to expand hours, add reservation system for Kino pickleball courts starting January 2026

Pima County announced Friday that the pickleball courts at Kino Sports Complex will see expanded hours and the introduction of an online reservation system beginning in January 2026.

The change comes as pickleball remains one of the fastest-growing recreational sports nationwide and in the region, putting pressure on popular court facilities during peak times. County leaders said the adjustments aim to improve access, reduce wait times and provide more predictable court availability for players of all levels.

Pima County Parks and Recreation typically posts updates and reservation instructions on its official website and social media channels; players are advised to check those sources in the coming weeks for exact hours, reservation windows and any fees or registration requirements.