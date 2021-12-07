Pima County to begin off-boarding process for workers not fully vaccinated by Dec. 31

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County could start the process of firing employees who aren't vaccinated this week.

In November, the county voted to require all employees who work with vulnerable populations to be vaccinated.

In a board of supervisor meeting on Tuesday, they'll discuss the off-boarding process for employees who haven't gotten fully vaccinated by December 31.

Of more than 2,000 employees, 427 haven't reported their vaccination status. Most of those employees will get letters within the next two weeks, outlining the county's intent to terminate them, if they don't meet the deadline.

The board will discuss more about the off-boarding process in tomorrow's meeting.

