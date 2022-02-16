Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County to announce buyer for Old Tucson next month

Old Tucson announced closure in August 2020
items.[0].image.alt
Old Tucson Studios
old tucson studios.PNG
Posted at 5:34 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 19:34:41-05

Old Tucson Studios first announced they would close in August 2020.

Now, more than a year later Pima County says they'll announce a new buyer for the property soon.

The information comes from a memo by interim county administrator Jan Lesher.

The memo details the process the company went through to get to this point, but doesn't name the company itself.

The county says it started negotiating back in September of 2021, and the negotiation process is ongoing.

They expect County Supervisors to vote on an operating agreement at a meeting in March 2022.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!