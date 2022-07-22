Pima County 'Test to Treat' program extended into August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is extending the free Test to Treat program it started in June.

The program, which provides medication to those who test positive for COVID-19, will now last through Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Since the program started June 23, Pima County has started 773 patients on Paxlovid, an oral medication that treats COVID-19.

“We still see a need in our community, and we’re happy to continue to make this free resource available,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen in a statement. “This treatment is one of the important tools we have to mitigate the potential serious impacts of COVID-19.”

Those with positive tests from at-home kits or a testing site can call (520) 724-7895 to get medication. They can also walk into the Pima County Health Deparmtent's East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, Suite B.

The East Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Participants must be age 12 or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have mild to moderate symptoms and be considered high risk of severe COVID-19 illness.