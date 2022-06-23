Pima County Health begins free test to treat program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is offering a free test to treat program.

At its East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway, people who test positive for COVID-19 and meet eligibility requirements will be prescribed free antiviral pills.

The clinic is open for the program from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To be eligible for the program, patients must bet 12 or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have mild to moderate symptoms and have a high risk of severe COVID-10 sickness.

For more information on where to get tested in Pima County, click here.

For more information on COVID-19 treatment, click here.

