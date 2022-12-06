Pima County Supervisors approve Lithium battery gigafactory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a unanimous vote, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a new $1 billion battery manufacturing facility in Tucson.

The county is expecting the project will inject about $3 billion into the local economy over 10 years.

The American Battery Factory (ABF) is moving in south of Raytheon and the airport, in an area the county has designated as its Aerospace Research Campus.

2026 is the expected completion date for construction, according to American Battery officials.

Initially, they say, the company is planning to employ around 60 people, with an eventual expansion to 1,000 workers by 2028. The estimated annual salary for companies should be around $65,000, according to the company.

Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson says those are the types of wages the board had been hoping to attract with the campus.

“Today’s decision by the Board is another significant return on investment made by the County and taxpayers 10 years ago when the Board took positive steps to acquire the Aerospace Research Campus,” Bronson said. “American Battery is exactly the type of high-wage employer we hoped to attract. I welcome them to Pima County and wish them many years of success.”

The county acquired the Aerospace Research Campus in 2012, in part to make it easier for new business development and expansion.

The ABF officials say the 2 million square foot facility is its official headquarters, and the country's largest factory for lithium iron phosphate battery cells—a type of battery similar to lithium ion batteries, that can be used for commercial and retail use.

“This investment represents a generational opportunity both for us as a company and for Tucson as a community as a means to truly make energy independence a reality for everyone,” said Paul Charles, ABF President and CEO. “Batteries make shifting to an entirely green energy economy possible."

According to the ABF, the batteries, which do not contain nickel or cobalt, lithium iron phosphate batteries are a more environmentally-friendly alternative, "ethically sourced" and last more than twice as long as other batteries.

"With this first factory, we will secure a strategically positioned company headquarters while taking the critical first steps in making it possible to one day move the country and the entire world to 100% renewable power. We are honored to start this journey in Tucson and give back to the community through innovation, quality job creation, revenue generation and environmental protection,” said Charles.

