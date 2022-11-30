TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
American Battery Factory, based in Utah, plans to build a $1.2 billion facility at the Aerospace Research Campus south of the Tucson International Airport.
The plant will eventually employ 1,000 workers. The company says the average starting salary will be $65,000.
The board of supervisors will take up the plan next Tuesday.
