PCSD Searching for Missing Vulnerable Adult

UPDATE: Norseen has been located.
Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
Tim Norseen is a 59 year-old man standing about 5'11" in height with an average build, blue eyes, and short brown hair.
He was last seen on foot wearing a dark short sleeved shirt and jeans in the 1100 block of W. Panorama Rd at around 5p.m. Saturday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
‼️Vulnerable Missing Adult‼️ https://t.co/aCSMWmZ59J pic.twitter.com/x221iVhZ1I— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) May 23, 2021