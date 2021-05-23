PCSD Searching for Missing Vulnerable Adult

UPDATE: Norseen has been located.

Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Tim Norseen is a 59 year-old man standing about 5'11" in height with an average build, blue eyes, and short brown hair.

He was last seen on foot wearing a dark short sleeved shirt and jeans in the 1100 block of W. Panorama Rd at around 5p.m. Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.