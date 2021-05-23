Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD Searching for Missing Vulnerable Adult

items.[0].image.alt
PCSD
MISSING
Missing Adult
Posted at 7:25 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 23:28:42-04

UPDATE: Norseen has been located.

Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Tim Norseen is a 59 year-old man standing about 5'11" in height with an average build, blue eyes, and short brown hair.

He was last seen on foot wearing a dark short sleeved shirt and jeans in the 1100 block of W. Panorama Rd at around 5p.m. Saturday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.