Pima County sheriff's deputies patrol school zones as back-to-school season ramps up

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are stepping up patrols near schools as the new school year gets underway, targeting speeding and distracted driving in school zones.

Pima County deputies crack down on school zone speeders

Deputies were spotted outside Sycamore Elementary School early in the morning, using lidar radar guns to clock the speed of passing drivers. The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced the increased patrols in a Facebook post ahead of the back-to-school season.

Deputy Enrique Villicana said the motivation is straightforward.

Marc Monroy

"I want to keep people safe," Villicana said.

Villicana described how the lidar technology works.

"There's a laser that goes directly to the car," Villicana said.

Marc Monroy

When drivers are caught speeding, Villicana gets on his motorcycle and pulls them over, issuing fines or warnings. He said the violations often involve more than just speed.

"A combination of speed and distracted driving," Villicana said.

The posted speed limit in the school zone is 15 miles per hour, and Villicana said there is no flexibility on that number.

"No, there's no wiggle room in a school zone 15 is 15 miles an hour," Villicana said.

Marc Monroy

Fines for school zone violations can range from $200 to $500. The Sheriff's Department issued 133 school zone charges during the 2025-26 school year and 422 total cases since 2021 — a trend that continues to rise.

Villicana had a direct message for drivers.

"School's in session now so let's please put our phones down and watch our speed and let's keep our kids safe," Villicana said.

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