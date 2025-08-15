Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks help in identifying remains

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in identifying a dead man whose remains were discovered in late 2024.

According to a news release from PCSD, deputies responded to a call near the San Joaquin Trailhead after a passerby found a body in a remote desert area on Dec. 28.

Deputies confirmed the discovery of a dead adult male. The remains were partially decomposed, and no clothes were found on the body.

The man has yet to be identified and is being referred to as John Doe.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by the PCSD homicide unit, the news release said.

PCSD has released an artist's rendering and an AI image of what he possibly looked like alive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-520-351-3603.

