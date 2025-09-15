Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating pickup truck fire on Westside

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a pickup truck fire that took place on Tucson's west side early Monday morning.

According to a post from Drexel Heights Fire District, crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire near South Cardinal Avenue and West Drexel Road.

They arrived to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

The driver said he smelled burning shortly before the fire began.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, containing it to the truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.