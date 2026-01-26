Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County Sheriff's Department: $90K returned to out-of-state fraud victim

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

On Jan. 26, 2026, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Fraud Unit returned $90,000 to a fraud victim in California following a months-long investigation.

The case began on Sept. 11, 2025, after a local credit union reported suspicious activity involving an 80-year-old Pima County resident who had deposited a $90,000 check for someone she did not know and could not explain.

Detectives learned the woman had received a phone call from someone claiming to be her late father’s accountant, saying a friend wanted to “bless her with money.” She later received the check by mail from an unknown sender.

Investigators traced the funds to a 92-year-old man in San Jose, Calif., who was found to be the victim of a lottery scam. He had been falsely told he won an $8 million lottery and was instructed to send money for taxes on the supposed winnings.

PCSD detectives recovered the full $90,000 and returned it to the victim, ensuring no funds were lost.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism