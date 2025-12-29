Pima County sees unseasonably-low respiratory illness rates, but health officials warn peak season ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southern Arizona is experiencing its lowest respiratory illness rates in five years, with COVID-19, RSV and flu cases all significantly down compared to previous seasons, according to Pima County Health Department data.

The Health Department has recorded 1,264 COVID-19 cases since the virus season began in late September, 93% lower than the averages from the past few years.

RSV— or Respiratory Syncytial Virus— is also well below that five-season average with only 17 cases recorded so far in the county for the 2025-2026 season.

Though flu cases are also lower, county health experts are seeing that number start to rise, with 328 cases so far this season. The latest recorded week— the week of Dec. 13— saw 85 new cases, up 5% from the week before.

While numbers are lower than average now, Pima County experts warn that peak season is ahead.

"We usually see the peak respiratory season in a few weeks from now," said Lindsay Kohler, epidemiology division manager for the Pima County Health Department. "So it's after everybody's traveled and come back and had that incubation time, and then that's when we see people getting sick, so in two to three weeks is when we start to see it really start to increase and maybe even peak for the season."

Kohler explained that school-aged children often contribute to the seasonal spike when they return from winter break.

"All of the school-aged children go home and spend time with family, and then they all come back and bring their things back that they may have picked up," she said.

Whether you're traveling during winter break or staying home, Kohler recommends ensuring all annual vaccines and boosters are up to date. If they're not, it's not too late to get them. Find Pima County Immunization Clinic hours and locations here.

