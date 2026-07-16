Pima County seeks public input on its first-ever 30-year transportation master plan

Pima County is developing its first-ever 30-year transportation master plan and is asking residents to share their feedback on roads, sidewalks, and public transit.

Pima County seeks public input on first-ever 30-year transportation master plan

Leaders with the Moving Pima project are working to improve transportation across the community, with a focus on the unincorporated parts of the county. The plan aims to improve mobility and quality of life while supporting access to schools,jobs, and essential services.

Residents say the need for improvements is clear.

"It just seems like there's a lot of bike accidents," Gail Copeland said.

"Yea, more sidewalks, more bicycle trails, and maybe lanes that can make it safer,"Copeland said.

Marc Monroy

Copeland also pointed to intersections as a priority area.

"The intersections need to be improved somehow too, it seems like there's a lot of at the intersections which is a major thing," Copeland said.

Other residents echoed concerns about specific areas of the county.

"I used to live on the east side several years ago, and it was hard on Pantano and Sarnoff and areas like that," Cathy Peake said.

Marc Monroy

The county is also taking weather into account, aiming to address infrastructure prone to flooding while reducing congestion.

The county will hold a public meeting later this month to gather feedback.Additional information is available here.

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