Pima County seeks public input on first Green Valley dog park

Pima County Parks & Recreation is calling on Green Valley residents to weigh in on plans for the area's first County-operated dog park.

The proposed facility, slated for Canoa Preserve Park near I-19 near Contintential, was designed to address a specific need identified in the recently approved 2025 Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

The project aims to provide a local alternative for pet owners who currently must travel to Sahuarita to find the nearest off-leash area.

Parks & Recreation Director Victor Pereira stated that the proposal is a direct result of community feedback, marking the first new amenity to launch following the master plan’s adoption.

Plans for the site include separate fenced sections for large and small breeds, integrated agility features, and water stations.

The design also incorporates native trees for shade, picnic tables, and an additional eight-car parking lot to accommodate visitors.

The public comment period is now open and will run through March 10.

Residents can review the full proposal and submit their feedback via the Pima County website.