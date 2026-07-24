Pima County reviews thousands of responses as 30-year transportation plan moves toward final vision

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — If you use Valencia Road to get around, you've probably seen the amount of construction. Unincorporated parts of Pima County are set to undergo major renovations over the next 30 years as part of the county's first-ever master transportation plan.

Pima County's 30-year transportation plan: What's next?

Samuel Paz, one of the leaders on the Moving Pima project, says places like Green Valley, Vail and Three Points are among the focus areas.

"Really hear what the community wants to see for the streets, roads and side walks over the next 30 years," Paz said.

The county is moving onto the next phase of the plan after gathering around 6,000 comments. Officials are now shifting focus to reviewing that feedback and determining how to move forward.

Marc Monroy

"It starts with raw community engagement to identify priorities and projects," Paz said.

Neighbors in the area have shared what they'd like to see from the plan. Gail Copeland pointed to a recurring safety concern.

"It seems like there's lots of accidents at the intersections which is a major thing,"Copeland said.

Kathy Peake highlighted specific trouble spots.

"It's hard on Pantano and Sarnoff and areas like that," Peake said.

Pima County

There is not yet a set budget for the project. Paz says specific projects and areas still need to be sorted out before funding can be determined.

"Once we create the vision and priorities for the next 30 years, we'll have an idea on how to budget and how to fund," Paz said.

The goal is to finalize the plan by next summer.

"That's when we'll have our projects identified and our priorities identified," Paz said.

The county is still accepting feedback through a survey on its website. Residents have until the end of July to share what they want to see over the next 30 years.

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