Pima County Medical Examiner finds out what killed an unidentified male migrant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office has completed the autopsy of the unidentified male migrant who was shot by Border Patrol agent.
This incident occurred on Saturday in Cochise County near Douglas.
Multiple gunshot wounds was the cause of death.
