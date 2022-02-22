Watch
Pima County Medical Examiner finds out what killed an unidentified male migrant

Cause of death: multiple gunshot wounds
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:35:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner's Office has completed the autopsy of the unidentified male migrant who was shot by Border Patrol agent.

This incident occurred on Saturday in Cochise County near Douglas.

Multiple gunshot wounds was the cause of death.

