Pima County man arrested for alleged sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County man is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, according to an interim complaint acquired by KGUN.

Justin Jacob Benitez, 35, was arrested Tuesday by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

He is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of child molestation, according to the interim complaint.

Deputies initially responded to a call regarding the allegations on April 14.

Investigators state the incidents allegedly took place between December 2023 and December 2025.

Following the initial report, a forensic interview was conducted.

Benitez was contacted by detectives on April 28 and subsequently taken into custody.

A judge has since found probable cause for the charges