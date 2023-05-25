Pima County inmate dies days after apparent suicide attempt

In the video player: Previous coverage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Pima County inmate is dead days after an apparent suicide attempt on May 20 around 11:40 a.m., says Pima County Sheriff's Department.
On Thursday May 25 around 8:45 p.m., the inmate, 38-year-old Louis A. Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to PCSD, a corrections officer was conducting rounds within the Pima County Adult Detention Complex the morning of May 20 when Williams was found and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PCSD says the investigation remains ongoing and has not revealed anything suspicious.
