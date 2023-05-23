PCSD investigate inmate death and attempted suicide at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death one day after reporting an attempted suicide in the same facility.

Up to this point, deputies have not clarified if this is the same person.

Saturday, May 20, PCSD said corrections officers intervened when they saw an inmate try to die by suicide. That person was then taken to the hospital.

The next day, the department disclosed that officers found an inmate laying in his cell, not responding to officers' comments.

He was declared dead shortly after.

PCSD says investigators found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.