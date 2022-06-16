Pima County Historic Courthouse renovation wins statewide award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Historic Courthouse renovation has won statewide recognition.

The Arizona chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) named it the 2022 Public Works Project of the Year in the category of historical restoration and preservation projects ranging from $25 million to $75 million.

This project is also eligible for the APWA's national awards.

The building is located at 115 N. Church Ave.

The four-year, $35 million project, which included exterior and interior improvements, was finished in November 2021.

The courthouse's two major tenants are UArizona's Norville Gem and Mineral Museum and Visit Tucson.

“The Pima County Historic Courthouse is a nearly 100-year-old landmark in the heart of downtown Tucson that has been restored as an economic-development hub that promotes attractions and tourism for the region,” Facilities Management said in a statement. “After decades of being a government-only building, the adaptive reuse of the Historic Courthouse created a publicly accessible facility that houses programs reflecting the culture and heritage of Southern Arizona for the community and visitors.”

The award will be celebrated at an Aug. 4 luncheon at the APWA conference at El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort.

