Historic Pima County Courthouse visitor center reopens

Pima County
Historic Pima County Courthouse - Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center at Tucson's Historic Pima County Courthouse downtown is open once again.

After more than a year closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is open for visitors with a limited schedule -- Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The county says they're still hiring more staff and training volunteers to open the visitor center seven days a week.

The center is located in the Historic Pima County Courthouse, a downtown landmark at 115 North Church Avenue, and right next to the new Jan. 8 memorial.

The county says rental space inside the courthouse for private events is still on the horizon, along with a John Dillinger exhibit inside the courtroom where the infamous criminal was once arraigned and a gem and mineral museum from the University of Arizona.

Click here for more information about the Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center.

