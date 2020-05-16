Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County health officials cite rise in fentanyl overdoses

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
fentanyl generic pills close up.jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-16 01:04:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County health officials are sounding the alarm over a significant increase in fentanyl overdose deaths.

The county Health Department said Friday the county has had at lest 32 fentanyl overdose deaths in the first quarter of this year, putting the county on pace for 128 such deaths by year's end.

That compares with 89 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2019.

Department officials said they're asking behavioral health providers and others in the community to be alert and to take actions to help slow the increase.

Those steps include storing medications in locked cabinets, properly disposing of expired or unused medications and having the drug Naxolone at home or with them to potentially reverse an overdose.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.