TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is offering a free lock to gun owners. They say it can make owning a gun safer for everyone.

All 27 Pima County Libraries and three health clinics are offering the free locks:

Theresa Lee Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Ct.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

The nurse manager at Pima County Public Health's East clinic says taking advantage of this free incentive is especially crucial with kids at home.

“It is so important to protect our kids and our loved ones from accidental discharge of firearms, or kids playing with them,” said Debra Osborne

The county has been distributing free gun safety locks for years, but the push for more distribution comes as firearm deaths climb across the country.

“The more protection we have in place the better, even if they have a friend that they think may want one they can pass it on to them, it’s free and there’s no questions asked,” said Mark Person from the Pima Community Health Department

Local pediatrician offices have also been asked to have the locks at their locations.

Parents or guardians can expect to see a bin of free gun safety locks the next time they take their child to the doctor.

