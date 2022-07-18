Pima County Health Department offering free gun locks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department is offering free gun locks at its clinics and other locations around the county.

While supplies remain, the public is welcome to pick up a gun lock at the following locations:



Theresa Lee Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Ct.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

All 27 Pima County Public Libraries

Several pediatrician offices have asked to participate, therefore parents or guardians may see a bin of free gun locks at their child’s next check-up.

The Health Department is doing this giveaway in response to the recent increase in the number of gun deaths among youth.

“We’ve seen a tragic increase in the number of young people dying due to firearms,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department director. “These incidents are sometimes intentional self-harm and sometimes when a firearm accidentally discharges. These incidents are preventable and gun locks are one step to preventing them.”

Each gun lock comes with extra safety tips, such as keeping ammo separately and locking the firearm in a safe, as well as information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Research shows that by securely storing firearms, the risk of suicide or other harm is lower,” added Cullen. "Locks such as these can provide critical life-saving moments between impulse and action when someone is in crisis.”

If you or someone you know need crisis intervention to prevent suicide, call 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.