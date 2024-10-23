Pima County Health Department cracking down on unpermitted food vendors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Health Department, with help from Tucson Police, says they've recently handed out four notices of violation to unpermitted food vendors.

On Oct. 11, officials shut down a vendor on the eastside at Craycroft and 22nd. The health department found raw meat in plastic containers on a table, and a container with meat juices leaking onto the floor of a truck.

There were also no sinks for employees to wash hands and no ice to keep the food cold.

A week later, on Oct. 18, officials shut down three other unpermitted vendors.

These vendors had no sinks; instead using trash cans filled with water to wash dishes and hands. Officials also found food sitting uncovered and unrefrigerated.

All of the food from these four vendors was seized.

The Pima County Health Department says vendors like this do not have permits and do not handle food safely. PCHD says since learning about the vendors, they've received seven complaints of foodborne illnesses.

The health department says many of these vendors have white box trucks with temporary plates and no sinks. PCHD has a full list of places where they've been spotted.

To avoid eating from an unpermitted vendor, PCHD says you should ask for their operating permit, or check online on PCHD's website.

Watch Reyna Preciado break down the recent wave of unpermitted food vendors in Tucson: