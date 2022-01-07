Watch
Pima County grease & oil drop off

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 07, 2022
Cooking oil or grease that you've saved from the holidays can now be dropped off.

You can bring it to Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation's annual grease collection and recycling event.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at seven spots around the county.

The collection locations are:
• O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
• Pima Community College, West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
• Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
• Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva
• Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
• Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz
• Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Everyone who drops off their grease that day will be entered into a drawing for gift cards valued at up to $50!

