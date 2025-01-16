Border crimes decreased in 2024, but law enforcement remains vigilant

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, there were fewer border-related crimes in 2024 than in 2023. But Sheriff Mark Dannels says that's not a reason to stop any efforts made to catch those being smuggled or bringing drugs into the county.

"We've seen the impact, it's not been a good impact,” he said.

In 2024, there were over 1,286 border-related crimes, 150 failures to yield and 51 juvenile arrests, with a total cost of $4.1million.

"It's a little bit down, but in the reality of things, it was still a big impact for this community," Dannels said. "The problem didn't go away, I can tell you that much.”

The sheriff’s office uses grant and state funds to create border task forces, like its interdiction team and the team that monitors their cameras.

“We have worked hard over the last four years to come up with strategies, come up with messaging prioritization, to ensure those that are making decisions know we're there; and to make sure that we're building those partnerships and influences that we can do the right thing,” Dannels said.

Earlier this week, CCSO received roughly $1.9 million from the state to keep those programs funded for the next year.

"If it wasn't for that 1.9 million, those units would be shut down," Dannels said. "So we're very, very grateful to our state and the governor's office to allow us to do what we're doing here.”

He says President-elect Donald Trump and his V.P. JD Vance made it clear, during their visits with the sheriff that border security is a top priority. Dannels hopes that that message is actually carried through the next four years.

"If they don't carry through with the messaging, the federal government or the mission, or the support, I'll be the first to come out and say that, because we have to work together,” Dannels said.

As for any immigration enforcement, Dannels says: “The due process will be met before detainers and arrest warrants are made." Because he says, he and his deputies are just trying to keep the community safe.

"We're there for our citizens. We take it very serious," Dannels said. "This is a great place to live. It's a special place to live, and the law enforcement community I work with are truly there for the people we serve.”

