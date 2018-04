TUCSON, Ariz. - The 2018 Pima County Fair is back in town.

The fair will open on Thursday, with Ludacris kicking off opening night. You can see a list of all the headliners this year here.

The fair is located at 113000 South Houghton Road.

Here are admission costs:

General admission: $9

Children 6 - 10: $5

Military: $5

Five and under: Free

Parking is $5. The main gate opens on weekdays at 1 p.m. and 10 a.m. on weekends. The Carnival hours start at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on the weekend.

The fair is also offering some new food options.

The fair has been operated by the same non-profit, private corporation since the 1970's: The Southwestern Fair Commission, Inc. The Commission and Pima County put all profits earned from fair operations back into the facility for improvement. Over the years, the Commission has made over $2 million of improvements to the facilities.