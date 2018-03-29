New Pima County Fair foods to try this year

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
4:35 PM, Mar 29, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 2018 Pima County Fair is almost here and that means food!

This year, there are some new and interesting fair foods you might want to try out:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Siracha Funnel Cake.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn Dog.

Fruity Pebbles Shrimp on a Stick.

Moana's Fry's Bread, "New Zealand Traditional Fry Bread."

The fair is also adding giant ice-cream balls dipped in nitrous, called nitro balls. There will also be a Hawaiian food stand. To see some of the other Pima County Fair foods, you can check them out here.

For a look at the concert line up, click here.

If you want to fill a temporary position at the fair, click here.

