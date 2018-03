TUCSON, Ariz. - The concert lineup for the 2018 Pima County Fair has been released.

All of the concerts are included with fair admission.

Thursday, April 19 Ludacris 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 20 Everclear (appearing on the 4 Peaks Stage, no upgrades available) 8:00 p.m., Anthrax 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 Randy Houser 8:00 p.m. ,

Sunday, April 22 I Luv the 90’s Tour with Rob Base, All-4-One, Kid N Play 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 23: *Jefferson Starship (matinee) 4:00 p.m. Upgraded seating available at no charge, first come, first served (evening) 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25 MercyMe 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 Ja Rule & Ashanti 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 27 REO Speedwagon 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 Easton Corbin 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 29 Banda el Recodo 7:30 p.m.

The Pima County Fairgrounds is located at 11300 S. Houghton Road.

For more information, visit the Pima County Fair's website.