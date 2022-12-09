Pima County completes automatic recount

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Elections Department has shared that it has completed the automatic recount of two statewide races, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The two races were separated by 0.5% or less of the vote, which triggered the automatic recount according to Arizona law.

Also required by state law, county political parties conduct a 2% hand count audit of the ballots cast in that contest. The county schedule says that should be complete by Saturday, Dec. 17.

Additional procedural activities will take place before before the county transmits the certified results of the recount to the Secretary of State, scheduled to happen Monday, Dec. 19.

All Arizona counties are currently recounting the two statewide races. Maricopa County is also recounting the race for State Representative in Legislative District 13. Recount progress can be tracked at the Secretary of State website.