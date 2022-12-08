Watch Now
Pima County begins recounting two statewide races

Arizona law calls for recount when margin is within one-half of one percent
Three races within the state were close enough for an automatic re-count, but only the statewide races for attorney general and superintendent of public instruction apply to Pima County.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 20:14:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The statewide automatic recount is now underway in Pima County, according to elections officials.

According to the schedule set by Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove, the recount began immediately following a logistics and accuracy test, and is expected to conclude Sunday, Dec. 11 unless additional days are required.

"Very positive about the recount. So first day we went through, didn't really have any discrepancies, so yay—we always want the same number of ballots going through the first time that go through the second time," said Constance Hargrove, Pima County Elections Director.

"So, of course we're not looking at votes cast for any candidates at this time we're just looking at the number of ballots and the system is working well, so feeling really good about the recount," Hargrove told KGUN 9.

Two statewide races triggered automatic recounts this election cycle—the races for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction.

State law says that any contest triggers an automatic recount when "the margin between the two candidates receiving the greatest number of votes for a particular office...is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the number of votes cast for both such candidates."

Pima County Election workers will transmit the results to the Secretary of State by Monday, Dec. 19.

The Maricopa County Elections Department shared that they too have begun their recount as well.

