Pima County Board of Supervisors choosing successor to Adelita Grijalva

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this month former District 5 Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva resigned to run for Congress.

The six applicants who are vying for her spot include Lewis David Araiza, Sr., Richard Hernandez, Andrés Cano, Kimberly Baeza, Cynthia Abril Sosa Ontiveros, and Karla Bernal Morales.

Last week the candidates got to speak at a virtual forum held by the League of Women Voters. The only one not present was Richard Hernandez.

Lewis David Araiza, Sr. said he has connections to the Southside and South Tucson.

“We are all in this together. Also I’d like to say that my background is rooted in education. It is also rooted in serving our people,” Araiza said.

Andrés Cano is a former Arizona house minority leader and was a policy aid for a former supervisor.

“This breadth of knowledge and over 15 years of experience in state and local government makes me well equipped to be ready to get running to on day one to serve as county supervisor,” Cano said.

Kimberly Baeza said she has a background in conservation science and worked in Pima County’s government.

“I commit to making decisions that are informed by the community’s needs,” Baeza said.

Cynthia Sosa is an applicant who said she has a background in engineering.

“Our community deserves a local government run with transparency, that works to our interest, that invests in safe infrastructure,” Sosa said.

Karla Bernal Morales said she’s hoping to work with the other supervisors and her constituents to help the county move forward.

“My immediate priorities will be to actively listen to my constituents by hosting accessible policy roundtables in the district,” Bernal Morales said.

Whomever is picked is going to be supervisor until the end of 2026. Next year there’s going to be a primary and general election specifically for District 5.