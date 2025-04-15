Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Andrés Cano tapped to replace Adelita Grijalva on Board of Supervisors

thumbnail_Andres Cano - Full.jpg
Andrés Cano<br/>
thumbnail_Andres Cano - Full.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Andrés Cano is the new Pima County Supervisor for District 5.

Supervisors chose Cano to replace Adelita Grijalva who resigned from the board to run for Congressional District 7, which is vacant because of the death of her father Raúl Grijalva.

Cano was a staff member of former District 5 Supervisor Richard Elias.

He was elected three times to the Arizona House and became part of the Democratic leadership there.

He resigned from the Arizona House to attend Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government where he obtained a Master’s Degree.

Most recently he has been the City of Tucson’s Director of Federal and State Relations.

Supervisor Jennifer Allen nominated Cano. Supervisors Matt Heinz and Rex Scott joined Allen for a three to zero vote. Supervisor Steve Christy was absent.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood