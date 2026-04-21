Pima County board allocates $855K in emergency resource grants to aid residents hit by federal changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $855,000 in Short-Term Crisis and Emergency Resources (STCER) grants to support local organizations providing immediate aid to residents facing economic hardship.

County officials said the second round of STCER funding — which was first approved Feb. 17 — comes from rolled-over general funds from the prior fiscal year. The grants are intended to shore up services that help people meet basic needs, including food assistance, housing and utility support, transportation, legal services and medical needs.

The Board approved the following awards in these categories:

Food assistance — $610,000 (19 programs)

Housing and utility support — $75,000 (three programs)

Transportation — $75,000 (three programs)

Legal services — $65,000 (two programs)

Medical expenses and related needs — $30,000 (one program)

Grant awards ranged from $25,000 to $75,000 per program.

“These funds will help trusted community partners continue to serve residents most affected by recent federal changes,” Pima County said.

The committee placed particular emphasis on food assistance in this round, increasing funding in that category from $332,000 in the first round to $610,000.

“It’s the most immediate need that we’re seeing, especially with cuts to SNAP benefits and people being thrown off the program,” said CWD Director Dan Sullivan, whose department administers the Outside Agency program. “We’re seeing many more people going to food banks.”

The Board’s action directs the funding to nonprofit and community-based organizations that deliver short-term crisis support and emergency resources, ensuring continuity of services as families and individuals navigate mounting financial pressures. County officials did not specify award recipients or the amounts to individual organizations in the release.

For more information on the STCER program and how to access services, Pima County encouraged residents to contact the county’s human services or visit the county website.