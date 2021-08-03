Pima County Attorney to hold news conference on fire-turned-shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney is holding a news conference today to discuss charging decisions on the house fire-turned-shooting incident last month that left four people dead, including an EMT.

County Attorney Laura Conover's office says she'll discuss her charging decisions on the incident at a 12:30 p.m. news conference, including whether she'll charge the officer who fatally shot the suspect in the incident.

Tucson Police say a man drove from the scene of a house fire to Silverlake Park, where he shot two EMTs. One of them, 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger, died last week.

The suspect then drove back to the house fire where he began shooting at firefighters and bystanders helping in the emergency. One person, 44-year-old Cory Saunders, was shot in the head and died. A fire captain was also shot in the arm. The suspect fled the scene but then struck a Tucson Police cruiser with his car and exchanged gunfire with the officer. The suspect died in the hospital several days later.

Tuesday's news conference will also include mental health providers, who will discuss what resources are available to the public that can "help prevent further tragedies like this from happening."

