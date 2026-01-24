Pima County attorney responds to reports of increased ICE activity

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover on Tuesday addressed reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity across multiple neighborhoods in Pima County, urging residents to remain peaceful while documenting any potential misconduct.

Conover said her office is aware of community concerns following observations of activity that appeared different from routine local law enforcement operations. She emphasized that she would not rush to judgment but made clear that illegal conduct would not be tolerated if supported by evidence.

“As you know, I get things right and not rushed,” Conover said in a statement. “But neither will I tolerate illegal conduct if proof of it comes to me.”

Residents who believe they witnessed improper or illegal conduct were encouraged in the statement to submit photos or videos directly to the Pima County Attorney’s Office through the agency’s website, where an option is available on the homepage to upload materials for review.

Conover reminded community members to exercise their constitutional rights, use their voices, and support one another in solidarity while doing so peacefully and from a distance to ensure everyone returns home safely.

She said reports from the day’s activity indicate the community followed that guidance, observing events calmly and without confrontation. Conover expressed gratitude for the peaceful response.

Conover added that if peaceful conduct by the community is met with violence, accountability will follow regardless of the uniform worn or agency claimed. “If you break our laws and cause harm, and if I have proof of it, you will face the full extent of the law,” she said.