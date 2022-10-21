Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him multiple times.

Conover addressed the community's "significant concern" over Welch's death, which prompted at least one public demonstration in the following days. She wrote:

"On the night of Aug. 16, 2022, when Mr. Welch died while in custody, our Chief Criminal Deputy was called to the Pima County Jail. I was briefed soon after. Since that time, this has been an ongoing criminal investigation. For example, on Sept. 19, our office was updated with some of the preliminary expert input."

Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT), a multi-agency investigations group representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona, is investigating Welch's death.

"If PRCIT brings forward evidence of criminal activity, the Pima County Attorney will review what happened and make decisions about whether the evidence available shows beyond a reasonable doubt that an individual or individuals should be criminally charged. Our office remains involved with PRCIT as the investigation continues and I am being kept apprised as the case develops. However, we are restricted by ethical rules and can make no further comments about this ongoing criminal investigation at this time.



These matters are complex, and as I have stated in past investigations, we will take the time to make certain we do this right and not rushed in our pursuit of justice."



~ Pima County Attorney Laura Conover

Following Welch's death, PRCIT did release a video of the taser incidents that occurred inside the jail. KGUN 9 made a judgement call not to include that video as part of our coverage.

Welch can be heard in the video expressing concern over his physical state while he was restrained by officers.

Conover also addressed jurisdictional concerns in her statement:

"...as a matter of clarification, I note that the Pima County Attorney’s Office is not the office with oversight of the Pima County Jail. The Pima County Sheriff, who is our client, oversees jail operations. Deaths can occur inside the Pima County Jail due to illness, overdose, and suicide and therefore are not criminal matters in which our office is involved.



For matters involving operations, medical care, adequate staffing, etc., the Attorney General and the Department of Justice monitor jails and have authority to take action when appropriate."



~ Pima County Attorney Laura Conover

The community group Civil Seed has been outspoken online on the subject of Pima County Jail deaths. The group's Saturday, Aug. 27 demonstration in downtown was designed to call attention not only to Welch's death but also to others who have died in custody.

The group's Instagram page reflects frustration with media coverage of in-custody deaths, as well as a written account of what the group saw in the PRCIT video:

"Most Tucson news outlets have simply regurgitated info by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (the same old cop gangs, under a different name). The stories, like the statement repeatedly center Wade as combative, aggressive, dangerous. Bodycam footage tells an much different tale.



Wade repeatedly pleads for help, saying he has a heart condition & begs to go to the hospital, as he cries in pain, & gasping for air calls out 'I can't breathe.'"



Civil Seed Tucson Instagram post

