Pima County Jail has around eight inmate deaths every year, are they preventable?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It took one week in Pima County’s Jail for 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza to overdose twice on fentanyl. The second overdose took his life in February this year.

“How did he get the fentanyl? How did he get the fentanyl two times? If he overdosed once two days later how is it so easy for him to get it again?” said Rosanne Inzunza, Sylvestre's mom.

Rosanne says he should've been on suicide watch, but he was alone in his cell and it took a few hours before officers realized he was dead.

“I just think they need to be held responsible," Inzunza said. "Just like if somebody died in my care, I would be charged for it.”

Sylvestre was one of seven inmates who died in Pima County’s Jail this year. Sheriff Chris Nanos says there’s been an average of eight deaths per year for the last 20 years.

"You're talking about a population that’s not very healthy,” Nanos said.

Nanos says most of the inmate population has issues with mental health and substance abuse and should be in a hospital. He would rather have non-violent criminals in the Department’s ankle monitor program, but that’s up to the County Attorney.

“The Sheriff doesn’t get to say who stays in jail, who goes to jail, that’s our courts,” Nanos said.

Nanos says they have a panel that investigates every death in the jail. Also, the jail has x-ray machines, drug detection dogs, and each corrections officer has NARCAN. But for the Inzunza family and others, it wasn't enough.

“They could’ve prevented it," Inzunza said. "If they had just checked on him and did what they was supposed to do.”

Rosanne Inzunza says she's filing a lawsuit against Pima County in the coming months. If you've lost a loved one in jail, visit No Jail Deaths to connect with others in the same position.

----

