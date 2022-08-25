Inmate apparently tased to death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An inmate was reportedly tased to death after not cooperating with officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team confirms correction officers tried moving Wade Welch from one cell to another on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Pima County Sheriff's Deputies say the 37-year-old originally booked on domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation charges then stopped cooperating.

Correction officers report tasing Welch twice, "with little effect." After trying to take the officer's taser away, they tased him two more times, which "again had little effect."

This led officers to apparently tase him a fifth time, leading them to put a spit hood on Welch and handcuffing him.

While taking Welch to a lower level, correction officers say they tried to secure him in a "restraint chair," but he refused to cooperate.

Finally, an officer tased him in the leg. That's when Welch became unresponsive.

Officers and responding firefighters confirm they tried to resuscitate him, but couldn't.

Welch was pronounced dead at the detention complex.