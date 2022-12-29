Deputies arrest man suspected of robbing two Chase branches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County deputies have arrested a man charged with robbing multiple banks in the Tucson area in December.

Jorge Villagrana, 29, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday without incident after an investigation by Pima County, Tucson Police Department the FBI.

The investigation connected Villagrana with two Chase Bank robberies that shared similar details, according to PCSD.

On Friday at the branch at North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road, a man was reported to have passed a threatening note to a teller before leaving with the money demanded.

Deputies say another robbery took place at the Chase branch near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way on Wednesday.

Villagrana has been booked into the Pima County Jail.